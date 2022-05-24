Glencore charged over alleged bribery in Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Glencore charged over alleged bribery in Africa

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:30 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 6:03 pm
Glencore’s shares are traded in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Glencore’s shares are traded in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore with seven counts of bribery after a years-long probe into its activities in Africa.

At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, a UK subsidiary of the company – Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd – indicated it will plead guilty to the charges.

Glencore is also set to appear in court in the US later in the day, where it will plead guilty, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The London-listed miner has previously set aside 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) to cover the investigations it faces in the US, the UK and Brazil.

“This significant investigation, which the Serious Fraud Office has brought to court in less than three years, is the result of our expertise, our tenacity and the strength of our partnership with the US and other jurisdictions,” said SFO director Lisa Osofsky.

“We won’t stop fighting serious fraud, bribery and corruption, and we look forward to the next steps in this major prosecution.”

The SFO’s investigators opened a corruption probe against Glencore in December 2019.

They claim to have exposed bribery and corruption in its oil operations in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and South Sudan.

Lawyers for the fraud office will argue that Glencore’s agents and employees paid more than 25 million dollars (£20 million) in bribes to get preferential access to oil, and that the company approved it.

The UK charges, dated between July 2011 and April 2016, are brought under the Bribery Act 2010.

Two relate to failure of the organisation to prevent bribery, while the other five allege the company gave a financial advantage to another, with the intention of inducing officials to perform their functions improperly.

The charges allege the financial advantage amounted to more than six million US dollars and more than 15 million euros.

District Judge Michael Snow sent the case to Southwark Crown Court, with the next hearing scheduled for June 21.

Prior to appearing in court, Glencore said: “We expect to resolve our US, UK and Brazilian investigations this year; Glencore will appear in court in the United States and United Kingdom later today in connection with proposed resolutions of the relevant investigations.

“Glencore expects to issue an announcement following the conclusion of these court hearings.”

In the US, the miner or one of its subsidiaries is expected to plead guilty to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

It has also faced a market manipulation probe in the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]