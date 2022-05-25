Pets at Home notches up record profits but flags cost pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pets at Home notches up record profits but flags cost pressures

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 8:11 am
Pets at Home has revealed a record annual profits haul as it capitalised on the boom in pet ownership and vowed to keep prices competitive despite cost pressures (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pets at Home has revealed a record annual profits haul as it capitalised on the boom in pet ownership and vowed to keep prices competitive despite cost pressures (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pets at Home has revealed a record annual profits haul as it capitalised on the boom in pet ownership and vowed to keep prices competitive despite cost pressures.

The group posted a 65.3% surge in underlying pre-tax profits to £144.7 million for the year to March 31 on like-for-like sales up 15.8%.

Reported pre-tax profits on a 53-week basis rose to £148.7 million, up from £106.3 million the previous year.

The company said it is “not immune to current industry-wide inflationary pressures, in particular the impact of raw material, energy and freight costs”.

But it added: “We have clear plans in place to keep our pricing competitive for customers, while doing everything we can to reduce our own costs.”

The group has already taken measures to help reduce its soaring costs, including targeting rent reductions, procurement savings and operational efficiencies.

It said these actions should help keep it on track to meet City expectations for underlying pre-tax profits of £151 million for the current financial year despite the inflation pressures.

The group added that it sources more than 80% of its goods from its home market, which is helping to limit freight and shipping costs.

“We continue to work closely with our broad base of suppliers to mitigate inflation where possible across the supply chain,” it said.

Outgoing chief executive Peter Pritchard, who will hand over the reins to Lyssa McGowan at the end of May after 11 years in charge, said: “Despite another period characterised by significant and evolving external challenges, our performance this year has been noteworthy, delivering record sales, profit, and cash flow.

“I hand over leadership of this great business to Lyssa McGowan with the utmost confidence that Pets at Home will continue to create value for all stakeholders in both the near and longer-term.”

The group’s results show it attracted a record number of new customers, with 7.3 million members now signed up to its pet club, called Very Important Pets, and a 36% jump in puppy and kitten club members.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal