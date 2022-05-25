44% of landlords ‘have supported tenants financially in past year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

44% of landlords ‘have supported tenants financially in past year’

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 9:01 am
More than two in five landlords say they have supported tenants financially in the past year, such as by reducing or pausing rent, according to a survey (Rui Vieira/PA)

More than two in five (44%) landlords say they have supported tenants financially in the past year, such as by reducing or pausing rent, a survey has found.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of landlords said they feel a responsibility to help their tenants during times of financial hardship, according to the research from The Landlord Works, which helps landlords to manage their property portfolios.

Nearly half (45%) of landlords said any rent reduction would harm them financially.

Around four in 10 (38%) said they intend to keep rents the same for the next year despite the financial challenges, but more than half (55%) said they will need to increase rents over the next 12 months.

One in four (25%) landlords plan to increase rents on all their properties.

Landlords using their rental properties to offset their mortgage costs are particularly likely to be planning to raise rents, with nearly two-thirds (63%) planning an increase.

More than half (57%) of landlords are concerned about whether their tenants can maintain their rental payments, with more than one in 10 (13%) saying they are very concerned, the survey of more than 700 landlords across the UK found.

Paul Wootton, director of The Landlord Works, which is partner brand to The Mortgage Works, Nationwide Building Society’s buy-to-let lender, said: “Landlords are facing a real dilemma at the moment in dealing with the continued rising cost of living.

“On the one hand, there is a need to ensure they can cover the increasing costs associated with their properties and ensure they are following the market. However, as our research demonstrates, they are also acutely aware of the financial challenges facing their tenants.

“It’s great to see such a high proportion of landlords feel a sense of responsibility towards supporting these tenants during these challenging times.

“And in a lot of cases, this sentiment has been met by financial support for their tenants over the last 12 months.

“While we will see rents rise over the coming months in many cases, we can also expect landlords to offer continued support at what is a tough time for many.”

