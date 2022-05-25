De La Rue warns of further cost inflation hit to earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
De La Rue warns of further cost inflation hit to earnings

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 9:23 am
Banknote printer De La Rue has revealed falling profits amid supply chain woes and warned of a hit to earnings over the year ahead as it faces another £5m rise in costs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Banknote printer De La Rue has revealed falling profits amid supply chain woes and warned of a hit to earnings over the year ahead as it faces another £5 million rise in costs.

Shares in the company – which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe – slumped as much as 10% as it said mounting inflation pressures are expected to leave underlying earnings “broadly flat” in its current financial year.

It came as the group posted a 4.5% fall in underlying operating profits to £36.4 million for the year to March 26, having issued an alert over earnings in January due to supply chain shortages and rising costs.

De La Rue said inflation has picked up further since the end of March and warned that the woes will hamper its turnaround plans.

Chief executive Clive Vacher said: “We have prudently revised our outlook for the financial year 2022/23 adjusted operating profit, due to further headwinds experienced since the end of our financial year, and a realistic expectation of how far we can mitigate them.

“While this means that our progress is slowed, we remain strongly on the right path strategically and operationally.”

The firm said earlier this year that, as well as supply chain disruption and shortages, it was also seeing steep rises in commodity prices for raw materials used in production, particularly on goods that can only be bought at so-called spot prices.

It saw underlying earnings in its currency and authentication division rise by 30.2% over the year to March – less than half the original growth target of 65%.

But the group insisted it is making progress on its overhaul, despite being held back by current pressures.

It stripped out £36 million of costs over the past year, though it revealed a £7 million impact from supply chain shortages and inflation.

Turnaround plans at the firm include putting more focus on printing money, capitalising on a trend of governments to shift towards polymer banknotes, and offering stronger security features.

