UK App Store economy saw record growth in 2021, Apple says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK App Store economy saw record growth in 2021, Apple says

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 2:08 pm
A generic stock photo of the App Store on an Apple iPhone 6s.
A generic stock photo of the App Store on an Apple iPhone 6s.

The UK app economy on Apple’s iOS mobile platform saw record growth in 2021, supporting more than 440,000 jobs – more than anywhere else in Europe, the technology giant has said.

A new report on Apple’s App Store and its economy said the earnings of smaller UK app developers have grown by 84% in the last two years, with the number of smaller developers joining the App Store up by 40%.

The App Store is home to 1.8 million apps for use on the iPhone and iPad, and Apple says it is visited by 600 million people every week.

According to the analysis, while earnings for all developers have risen in the last two years, smaller creators who have been active on the Store since 2019 have seen their revenue more than double.

Apple said the Covid-19 pandemic has played a part in this revenue growth, as more businesses turned to apps for vital communication, work and education tools during lockdown restrictions and the shift to at-home and hybrid working and socialising.

“The UK is home to some of the world’s most exciting developers, and we’re thrilled that the sector has continued to thrive, leading the way in Europe and supporting a record number of jobs,” Christopher Moser, Apple’s senior director of the App Store, said.

“Apps developed by talented, innovative UK developers are used by millions of people to help them live, work, and play.

“Apple is proud to play a part in their success, and we look forward to supporting them as they reach new heights.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal