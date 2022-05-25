Severn Trent launches £30m fund to help extra 100,000 households with bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Severn Trent launches £30m fund to help extra 100,000 households with bills

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 2:37 pm
Severn Trent has launched a support package offering a cut of up to 90% off water bills for a further 100,000 customers as households struggle amid the cost of living crisis.
Severn Trent has launched a support package offering a cut of up to 90% off water bills for a further 100,000 customers as households struggle amid the cost of living crisis.

Severn Trent has launched a support package to cut water bills by up to 90% for a further 100,000 cash-strapped customers as households struggle amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Coventry-headquartered water firm unveiled a £30 million fund to help those on low incomes, adding to its existing scheme that supports 215,000 customers in need.

Severn Trent said research suggests another 100,000 customers in its area are set to fall into so-called water poverty as finances are stretched by soaring energy bills and living costs.

A study carried out by management consultants CEPA suggests 6.5% of households – around 1.5 million – are already in water poverty, meaning they spend more than 5% of their total income after housing costs on water bills.

The cost crunch is expected to see more people struggle to pay their bills, with inflation predicted to hit over 10% later this year.

Severn Trent chief executive Liv Garfield told the PA news agency the firm was getting more phone calls from customers worried about their bills, but that it was yet to see higher levels of households falling behind with repayments.

She said: “As cost-of-living pressures continue to rise, we’re acting now to support people struggling to pay their bills.

“Our customers have the second-lowest bill in the UK, at around £1 per day, but we know that for some, paying this remains a challenge.”

“We don’t want anybody in our region feeling nervous about their water bill arriving,” she added.

The firm is the UK’s second-biggest water firm, serving 4.8 million homes and businesses in England and Wales, stretching from mid-Wales to Rutland and from north and mid-Wales south to the Bristol Channel and east to the Humber.

David Black, chief executive of regulator Ofwat, said: “No-one should have to choose between paying for water and paying for food.”

He called on other firms in the sector to “do more to respond to the cost-of-living worries”.

Details of Severn Trent’s fund were announced alongside its full-year results showing underlying pre-tax profits rising 7.5% to £508 million.

But the firm also laid bare the increase in its own costs from soaring inflation, revealing an extra £50 million in energy bills.

