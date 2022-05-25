JD Sports boss Cowgill steps down after 18 years in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

JD Sports boss Cowgill steps down after 18 years in charge

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 5:23 pm
Peter Cowgill has been in charge of JD since 2004 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Peter Cowgill has been in charge of JD since 2004 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The long-term boss of JD Sports whose company was recently fined for sharing commercially sensitive information has stepped down.

Peter Cowgill resigned from his position as executive chairman after 18 years in the role, the company said on Wednesday.

In February, JD Sports was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum, which it had agreed to buy at the time for £90 million.

The deal had been blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority a few months earlier but not before Mr Cowgill had met his opposite number at Footasylum in a Bury car park, according to video seen by the Sunday Times.

The CMA said that there was a “black hole” surrounding two meetings between the men, adding that neither could remember “crucial details” and there were no notes, agendas or emails that could be handed to the authority.

The companies had agreed to merge in March 2019 but the watchdog was deciding whether to let the deal go ahead amid fears that it could harm competition.

During the investigation, JD had been banned from integrating Footasylum into its business or preventing any competition between the companies.

The CMA said that this order had been breached, listing a number of reasons including the meeting. It also fined Footasylum.

On Wednesday, JD said that Mr Cowgill was stepping down after a review of its internal governance and controls. The company said it had “decided to accelerate the separation of the roles of chair and chief executive officer”.

The company had already been looking for a new chief executive and board member Kath Smith, who worked for Adidas and Reebok in the past, will take over in the meantime.

It will also kick off a hunt for a chair, with fellow board member Helen Ashton taking the role in the meantime. She has previously worked for Asos, Lloyds Bank and Barclays.

Ms Ashton said: “The business has developed strongly under Peter’s leadership into a world-leading multi-channel retailer with a proven strategy and clear momentum.

“However, as our business has become bigger and more complex, what is clear is that our internal infrastructure, governance and controls have not developed at the same pace.

“As we capitalise on the great opportunities ahead of us, the board is committed to ensuring that we have the highest standards of corporate governance and controls appropriate to a FTSE 100 company to support future growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal