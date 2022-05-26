US investor tries to buy FirstGroup for up to £1.2bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US investor tries to buy FirstGroup for up to £1.2bn

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 10:53 am
FirstGroup jointly runs the Avanti West Coast train service in the UK among many others (Avanti West Coast/PA)
FirstGroup said that it is looking through a new takeover proposal from a serial suitor based in the US.

The company said that it was the latest of a series of “unsolicited” and “conditional” proposals from Miami-headquartered I Squared Capital Advisors.

So far they have all been rejected.

The latest attempt hit the desk of FirstGroup directors yesterday. It offers 118p in cash up front for the business and another 45.6p based on some conditions.

The up-front part of the deal is worth about £885 million to shareholders, the second could hand them an additional £340 million. The business said it is “evaluating” the latest proposal.

Shares in FirstGroup soared after the news, rising 9.3% to 130.5p.

“The board of FirstGroup notes the recent share price movement,” the transport business told shareholders on Thursday.

“The company has received a series of unsolicited, conditional proposals from I Squared Capital Advisors.”

“The board together with its advisers, is currently evaluating the latest approach, received yesterday evening, which provides for a cash component of 118 pence per share and a contingent right to up to a further 45.6 pence per share.”

I Squared had told the board that the extra 45.6p part of the deal is based on how much the company makes from the sales of two businesses.

When the company sold US transport company First Transit in 2021 the contract included an earnout clause which means it can collect up to £170 million if the business performs well enough under the new ownership.

Depending on how much of this money comes through and the proceeds from a separate sale, the price I Square will pay could rise by as much as £340 million.

The extra component is “based on the outcome of the First Transit earnout and the net proceeds realised from the Greyhound legacy assets and liabilities,” FirstGroup said.

“The previous approaches were all unanimously rejected by the board.”

The company promised to keep shareholders updated.

