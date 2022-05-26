Competition watchdog launches investigation into Google’s advertising tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:38 am
Google on a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)
Google on a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into whether Google has broken the law by restricting competition in the advertising technology market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would assess whether the tech giant had distorted competition and made it more difficult for rival advertising services to compete.

The regulator said its investigation would focus on advertising technology intermediation, also known as the “ad tech stack”, a set of services which facilitate the sale of online advertising space between sellers and buyers, and is said to be worth around £1.8 billion a year.

The CMA said Google has a strong position at various different levels of this space, providing a wide range of services including platforms where advertisers can buy online advertising space, technology that automates the sale of advertising space and those for managing ad inventories for publishers, which decide which ads to show.

The range of services Google offers means it deals with and charges fees to both ad sellers and buyers.

The CMA said it wanted to assess whether Google was distorting competition in the sector by limiting the interoperability of some services and contractually tying some of its services together – making it more difficult for others to compete.

The competition regulator said it also had concerns that Google may have used its platform to illegally favour its own ad services while taking steps to exclude those offered by others.

“We’re worried that Google may be using its position in ad tech to favour its own services to the detriment of its rivals, of its customers and ultimately of consumers,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“This would be bad for the millions of people who enjoy access to a wealth of free information online every day.

“Weakening competition in this area could reduce the ad revenues of publishers, who may be forced to compromise the quality of their content to cut costs or put their content behind paywalls.

“It may also be raising costs for advertisers which are passed on through higher prices for advertised goods and services.

“It’s vital that we continue to scrutinise the behaviour of the tech firms which loom large over our lives and ensure the best outcomes for people and businesses throughout the UK.”

In response, a Google spokesperson said: “Advertising tools from Google and many competitors help websites and apps fund their content, and help businesses of all sizes effectively reach their customers.

“Google’s tools alone have supported an estimated £55 billion in economic activity for over 700,000 businesses in the UK and when publishers choose to use our advertising services, they keep the majority of revenue.

“We will continue to work with the CMA to answer their questions and share the details on how our systems work.”

