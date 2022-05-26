Ted Baker narrows losses as return to the office and parties buoy recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ted Baker narrows losses as return to the office and parties buoy recovery

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 11:43 am
Ted Baker has cut its losses for the past year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ted Baker has cut its losses for the past year as the fashion brand said the return of parties and office work aided its sales recovery.

It hailed its recovery in a results update which was three hours later than planned after the company highlighted delays in the completion of its audit.

The new figures come days after Ted Baker told shareholders it had picked its preferred suitor as part of a takeover battle expected to value the company at more than £250 million.

On Thursday, Ted Baker said it delivered a pre-tax loss of £44.1 million for the year to January 29, compared with a £107.7 million loss in the year prior.

It said this was driven by 20.5% increase in revenues to £428.2 million as it benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions in some countries.

The retailer, which has nearly 400 locations, said this was primarily driven by a 44.3% increase in online sales.

Ted Baker added that it saw a “pick-up” in demand for going-out clothing, while it also highlighted increased sales of formalwear and suits.

The group added that this positivity continued into the quarter to April, with total sales up 20% against levels from the same period last year.

Rachel Osborne, chief executive officer at Ted Baker, said: “That momentum has continued into the new year, supported by a steady return to the office and social events.

“While we remain mindful of what is a challenging macro environment, we are well positioned for growth.

“The positive response to our spring/summer 2022 collection and the recent launch of our new digital platform, supported by our strong brand, capital light strategy and well-established distribution channels, give us confidence in Ted Baker’s future.”

Shares in the business edged 0.2% higher on Thursday.

