BT workers to be balloted for industrial action over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

BT workers to be balloted for industrial action over pay

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 3:15 pm
BT Group said it was ‘disappointed’ the Communication Workers Union was considering industrial action (PA)
BT Group said it was ‘disappointed’ the Communication Workers Union was considering industrial action (PA)

Workers at telecoms giant BT are to be balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at BT Group, which includes BT, Openreach and EE, will start voting in mid-June, with the result expected by the end of the month.

CWU members have unanimously rejected the offer of a £1,500 flat rate pay rise, the union said.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “When the cost of everything is skyrocketing, nobody can expect our key worker members to accept such insulting treatment.

“While those at the top are enjoying better profits than even they expected, some of the workers who made that profit for them are having to choose between heating or eating.

“They more than deserve an adequate reward for their contributions, and this is why they will be balloting to take strike action.”

CWU general secretary Dave Ward added: “This is not about a company that can’t afford to pay employees – this is about management choosing not to give people what they deserve during a time of serious uncertainty.

“These workers were instrumental in keeping this country going during the worst crisis since the Second World War.

“While our members made huge sacrifices, their employers made huge profits.

“If BT Group want to avoid a summer of disruption, they have to start treating their workers with some respect.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “Having awarded our frontline colleagues the largest pay rise in over 20 years, we are disappointed that the CWU is considering industrial action, because if it goes ahead, nobody wins.

“By making a flat rate pay increase of £1,500 we ensured that our lowest paid colleagues received as much as an 8% increase while those on higher salaries would still receive more than 3%.

“We are emerging from a two-year global pandemic which has created difficult trading conditions for BT Group – and many other businesses – and has exacerbated a trend of year-on-year revenue declines over the last five years.

“BT Group’s current pay rates compare well against competitors and in most cases remain at or above the market rate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal