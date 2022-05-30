S4 Capital predicts robust demand despite economic slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
S4 Capital predicts robust demand despite economic slowdown

By Press Association
May 30, 2022, 8:55 am
Sir Martin Sorrell (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm S4 Capital said it grew ahead of forecasts over the past quarter and it expects robust demand despite a slowdown in economic growth.

The company saw shares move higher on Monday morning after a jump in profits and revenues.

It reported that trading over the three months to the end of March was “ahead of market guidance”.

Total revenues increased by 70.1% to £206.8 million over the quarter, against the same period last year, as it was boosted by acquisitions.

S4 said it also posted 40.6% like-for-like growth as it won new work for clients including BrewDog, TikTok, Diageo and Booking.com.

The company also reported a 34.5% rise in gross profit for the quarter as it held firm on its projections for the rest of the year.

Sir Martin said client demand for digital marketing services has intensified despite slowing GDP growth in economies across the world.

“Given all this, we remain optimistic about our prospects for this year, particularly as consumer and corporate balance sheets remain strong, cushioned by the Covid stimulus,” he said.

“The chickens may well come home to roost in 2023, as interest rates rise further this year to counter the inflation surge.

“But, digital marketing expenditure remains robust, even in a recession, as, for example, our results in 2020 demonstrated, given its secular growth trend.”

Earlier this month, S4 Capital confirmed that profits doubled in 2021 to £687 million, as the founder criticised an “unacceptable and embarrassing” delay in its results announcement.

Shares were 2% higher in early trading on Monday.

