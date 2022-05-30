Cost-of-living crisis worrying children and teenagers, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living crisis worrying children and teenagers, survey finds

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 12:03 am
More than nine in 10 11 to 18-year-olds are aware of the cost-of-living crisis, a survey has found (picture posed by model/Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than nine in 10 (93%) 11 to 18-year-olds are aware of the cost-of-living crisis, a survey has found.

Around three-fifths (61%) in this age group worry about their parents or guardians not having enough money for them to do what they want or have what they need, according to the research from Yorkshire Building Society.

More than three-quarters (77%) of the 1,000 11 to 18-year-olds surveyed across the UK said their parents or guardians have talked about the need to cut back to save money.

Within this group more than a quarter (27%) of households are cutting back on essentials such as groceries or fuel, according to the findings.

The majority (58%) of households where cutbacks are being made are reducing energy use where they can and a similar proportion (55%) are trying to reduce spending on takeaways or eating out.

The Society has launched a “money minds” online financial education platform for children and young people aged 11 to 18.

Stephen White, interim chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our research has highlighted that the cost-of-living crisis is leading to children and young people worrying about what it means for them and their families.”

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children said: “This Yorkshire Building Society research is further evidence that children and young people worry about their family’s finances.

“The families on the lowest incomes will be hardest hit by the current cost-of-living crisis and more must be done to protect children and young people from its pain and misery, helping them to have safe and happy childhoods.”

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a support package to help households cope with surging living costs, including a £400 energy discount per household.

The measures include a one-off £650 payment to low-income households on benefits, paid in two instalments in July and the autumn.

Pensioners will also receive a £300 payment alongside winter fuel payments, while £150 will be paid by September to people receiving disability benefits.

