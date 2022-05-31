B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 8:21 am
B&M reported a decline in sales after it failed to keep with a pandemic-boosted performance in the previous year (Paul Faith/PA)
Discount retailer B&M announced that finance boss Alex Russo is to become the firm’s new chief executive as it reported a dip in sales for the past year.

It comes a month after the group, which also owns Heron Foods in the UK, announced that the billionaire who rapidly grew the chain, Simon Arora, will step down from the top role next year.

Mr Russo joined the company in October 2020 follow leadership stints at retail rivals including Asda, Tesco and B&Q owner Kingfisher.

Chairman Peter Bamford said: “Since joining the group, Alex has made a very positive contribution to the business.

“He has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a deep appreciation of the B&M culture and business model, making him the outstanding candidate for the role.”

Mr Russo will receive a base salary of £800,000 for the job.

It came as B&M European Value Retail told shareholders that group revenues declined by 2.7% to £4.67 billion in the year to March 26, while profits stayed roughly flat.

The firm posted another £525 million pre-tax profit for the financial year as it witnessed surging costs.

The company said it opened 34 new UK stores over the past year, although this was partly offset by 14 closures and relocations.

Sales in UK B&M stores decreased by 4.1% for the year as the new outlets helped to slightly mitigate a 9% drop in like-for-like sales after benefiting from staying open during the pandemic.

B&M said UK like-for-like sales over the latest eight weeks have been 13.2% below levels from a year earlier but the firm stressed it is “ideally placed” as customers seek to control their spending during the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Arora said: “The retail industry is facing inflationary pressures whilst our customers are having to cope with a significant increase in the cost of living, making spending behaviour in the year ahead difficult to predict.

“However, we have seen before that during such times customers will increasingly seek out value for money, and B&M is ideally placed to serve those needs.

“As such, we are well positioned to support the communities in which we trade and continue our long-term growth strategy.”

