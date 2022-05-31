No dates set for rail strikes while union talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No dates set for rail strikes while union talks continue

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 6:47 pm
RMT members have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions (PA)
Rail union leaders have held back from announcing strike dates while discussions continue.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union voted overwhelmingly last week to take industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening the biggest disruption to services since the industry was privatised.

However, RMT leaders decided on Tuesday not to press ahead with strike dates after it was revealed that talks have been taking place since the ballot result.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Since the ballot results on 24th May, discussions have been taking place at industry-wide level under the auspices of the Rail Industry Recovery Group (RIRG) to create a framework and structure for negotiations on all issues in the dispute.

“RMT has today agreed to continue these discussions in order to create a framework for negotiations on all aspects of the dispute.

“The matter will be considered again by the RMT NEC (executive) on June 7 when we will consider how to develop our campaign, including the issue of setting dates for phases of industrial action.

“Our participation in the proposed discussions does not mean RMT has reached agreement with any of the train operating companies, Network Rail or with the Government’s current proposals.

“The union has the same position as it always has – to seek job security with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies; that any changes to structures, working practices, or conditions have to be agreed with our union, not imposed; and that our members deserve a negotiated pay increase that addresses the rising cost of living.

“RMT will continue to make active preparations for a sustained campaign of industrial action while discussions continue.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We welcome today’s announcement from the RMT and look forward to more talks over the next few days. We hope that with common sense and a willingness to compromise on both sides, we can find a solution and avoid damaging strike action.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We welcome the RMT leadership’s decision to agree to our request to engage in meaningful discussions and hope they will lead to the union removing the uncertainty of strikes for our passengers and our colleagues.

“We ask the unions to work with us to realistically address the serious financial challenges our industry faces post-Covid, and make the changes we need to secure the future of the industry and deliver a fair pay deal for our people.”

