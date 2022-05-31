Surge in food prices drives retail inflation to decade high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Surge in food prices drives retail inflation to decade high

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:02 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 12:51 pm
A supermarket (Martin Rickett/PA)
A supermarket (Martin Rickett/PA)

Shop prices grew at the fastest rate in more than a decade in May on the back of rapidly accelerating food inflation, according to new figures.

Industry experts added that the situation for consumers would get “worse before it gets better” as prices keep rising alongside other household bills.

The latest BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index revealed retail price inflation of 2.8% in May, the highest figure since July 2011.

It said this accelerated from a 2.7% rise in April as rapidly rising food prices offset discounting and promotions in clothing and homeware.

“Retail prices edged up further as commodity, energy and transport costs continued to climb,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

“It is likely to get worse before it gets better for consumers with prices continuing to rise and a further jump in energy costs coming in October.”

Food inflation leap to 4.3% in May from 3.5% in April, reaching the highest since April 2012.

Fresh food prices grew by 4.5% while ambient food, such as store-cupboard staples, rose by 4% for the month.

Ms Dickinson added: “Fresh food inflation hit its highest rate in a decade, with items like poultry and margarine seeing some of the largest increases due to soaring costs of animal feed and near-record global food prices.

“Retailers have been working hard to protect their customers from these rising costs, particularly at a time when households are being impacted by a huge rise in household energy bills.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “The acceleration in food inflation reflects the fact that retailers can no longer absorb the full extent of increased supply chain costs now hitting the industry.

“Promotions remain close to an all-time low and price cuts rather than volume-based offers such as multibuy are now the best way for retailers to help their shoppers manage their household budgets.”

It came days after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that budget pasta prices rose 50% between April last year and April this year, with the cost of bread and minced beef also lifting substantially higher.

Meanwhile, the new data showed that non-food prices saw a slowdown in inflation to 2% in May from 2.2% in April.

