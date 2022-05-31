Retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to minors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to minors

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:04 am
National Crime Agency undated handout photo of knives (NCA/PA)
National Crime Agency undated handout photo of knives (NCA/PA)

Retailers could be fined up to £1 million for selling knives to underage customers under new draft sentencing guidelines.

Two guidelines apply separately to individual shop owners and large retailers who fail to ensure that they have adequate safeguards in place to prevent the sale of knives to under 18s in England and Wales, either in store or online.

There are currently no sentencing guidelines for selling knives to minors, which is prosecuted by Trading Standards and dealt with in magistrates’ courts.

Large organisations with a turnover or equivalent of £50 million could be fined up to £1 million, while individuals who operate small shops could be fined up to 700% of their weekly income.

The council said that while it did not expect sentences to change for most offenders, large organisations could see higher fines under the proposals.

Fines handed down to individuals between 2016 and 2020 ranged from £34 to £6,000.

Of nearly 90 organisations sentenced between 2016 and 2020, 99% were fined between £150 to £200,000.

Knives and other weapons that have been deposited into weapon surrender bins (Jacob King/PA)
Knives and other weapons that have been deposited into weapon surrender bins (Jacob King/PA)

The new guidelines would ensure the courts took a consistent approach to sentencing for knife sale offences, the council said.

Sentencing Council magistrate member Jo King said: “Selling knives to children can lead to very serious consequences.

“There is the risk of serious physical harm to the children who buy these knives and to other people as well as the risk of wider social harms associated with the circulation of weapons among children.

“A child purchasing a knife is also at risk of prosecution for possession of the knife.

“It is important that all possible safeguards should be put in place to prevent the sale of knives to children, and that the penalties for organisations are substantial enough to bring home to both management and shareholders the need to operate within the law.”

Paul Noone, acting chairman of National Trading Standards, said: “Given the devastation youth knife crime causes, Trading Standards has campaigned hard for consistent rules to be applied in sentencing those who sell knives to children.

“We strongly support this move by the Sentencing Council to seek to achieve this important outcome.”

The consultation will run until August 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal