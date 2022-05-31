NS&I celebrates 65 years since first Premium Bonds prize draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NS&I celebrates 65 years since first Premium Bonds prize draw

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Post Office engineers checking Ernie at the Premium Savings Bonds office in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire (PA Archive)
Post Office engineers checking Ernie at the Premium Savings Bonds office in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire (PA Archive)

The first Premium Bonds prize draw was held 65 years ago – with the top prize on June 1 1957 being £1,000.

Ernie (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), the machine that generates the winning numbers, has now paid out more than 562 million prizes worth £22.9 billion.

Today, the top prize is £1 million.

June 2022 will be the 781st Premium Bonds prize draw, according to NS&I (National Savings & Investments), which provides the bonds.

The minimum purchase nowadays is £25 and adults can purchase bonds for children up to 16.

The way that people receive their prizes has also changed over the years, with more than 90% of prizes being paid directly into customers’ bank accounts or reinvested into more Premium Bonds.

Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: “June is a double celebration with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and 65 years of Premium Bonds draws.

“For 65 years, Premium Bonds draws and Ernie have been a part of people’s lives.

“The sense of anticipation and expectation that rippled across the nation in 1957 is still present among our customers today as they wait with bated breath for the results each month.”

Last week NS&I announced that the Premium Bonds prize fund rate will increase from 1.00% to 1.40%, effective from the June 2022 prize draw.

This means customers will get the chance to win a further 1.4 million tax-free prizes each month.

NS&I is backed by the Treasury and has a duty to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

The provider also released 65 facts to mark the milestone.

They include the longest amount of time a £1 million winner has waited to hit the jackpot, which is more than 45 years.

Twelve winners meanwhile have waited just two months before scooping the £1 million prize.

Ten children under the age of 16 have won the £1 million jackpot and the oldest ever £1 million winner was aged over 90 at the time of their win.

