Pension savers given stronger nudge towards taking guidance

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:33 pm
Pension providers will now have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they access their savings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pension providers will now have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they decide to access their savings.

Under changes brought in from Wednesday by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), providers will be required to refer customers to Pension Wise for free, impartial guidance about pension options.

The providers will be asked explain the purpose of Pension Wise and, in most cases, offer to book an appointment for customers.

The pension freedoms have made it easier for over-55s to do as they wish with their pension savings, rather than having to buy a retirement annuity for a fixed income.

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, said: “We could learn our lesson from the success of the Covid vaccine booking system and replicate it for those in their 50s to create a smooth, streamlined appointment process.

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting pensioners hard, making the right decisions with your money is vital.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Getting help and guidance on your retirement options is really important and so any measures helping people access this are welcome.

“Over time the stronger nudge could really boost awareness of retirement options and the need to plan, and will increase awareness of Pension Wise, too.

“However, how and when this nudge is delivered is all important in helping people get good outcomes.

“The FCA has opted to go with delivering the nudge when the customer applies to take a retirement income. The rules don’t preclude delivering the nudge earlier but by setting the minimum at point of access, there’s a chance that this is what many providers will opt for.

“When Hargreaves Lansdown participated in the behavioural trials with the Money and Pension Service it was found the earlier the nudge came in the process, the more likely the person was to take up the appointment.”

