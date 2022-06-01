London loses ground after US markets open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

London loses ground after US markets open

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 5:37 pm
Shares dropped in Europe and the US on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shares dropped in Europe and the US on Wednesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The opening of US markets weighed on London’s shares on Wednesday as they ended the week down ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The FTSE 100 broke a five-day winning streak after losing ground heavily during the afternoon.

The drop wiped out all the gains that the index has slowly built up since last Thursday.

By the end of the day it closed at 7,532.95, a drop of 74.71 points, or 1%.

It followed a similar sell-off stateside, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones trading down around 1% as European markets were shutting for the day.

In Germany things looked better, with the Dax down just 0.3%, while France’s Cac 40 dropped 0.8%.

“It looks like it’ll be 7,600 and no further for the FTSE 100 ahead of the UK’s Jubilee holiday,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“UK markets have been in no mood for celebrations today, running out of steam after last week’s rebound and suggesting that we are in for more losses as June gets under way.

“It looks like investors remain much more cautious about chasing gains in equities, and if anything remain firmly averse to recommitting themselves to stocks as the outlook for growth and inflation continues to worsen.

“Wall Street isn’t in a happy mood either. President Biden’s comments on giving Powell room to combat inflation seem to be overwhelming the hope that the Fed might pause its hiking moves towards the end of the summer.”

On currency markets one pound could buy 1.2468 dollars, down 0.23%, or 1.1722 euros, a drop of 0.07%

In company news, Dr Martens was walking on air as its shares catapulted to the top of the FTSE 250.

The business saw its market value soar by nearly a fifth after it raised sales guidance as revenue rose 18% to more than £908 million in the year to the end of March.

Pre-tax profit rose from less than £70 million to more than £214 million in the year.

Shares closed up 19.6%.

Elsewhere, BT’s shares seemed to be unaffected – up 0.7% – by the news that one of its deals is being probed by competition regulators.

The company’s deal to form a joint venture with Eurosport owner Warner Bros Discovery has drawn scrutiny from the Competition and Markets Authority.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, up 22.2p to 778.2p, Rolls-Royce, up 2.04p to 88.73p, Bunzl, up 44p to 2,811p, Antofagasta, up 17.5p to 1,495p, and British American Tobacco, up 34.5p to 3,536.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, down 478.0p to 9,282p, National Grid, down 50.0p to 1,121p, St James’s Place, down 46.5p to 1,247.5p, London Stock Exchange, down 258.0p to 7,144p, and Whitbread, down 94.0p to 2,629p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal