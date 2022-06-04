Rail passengers warned of travel disruption as conductors strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail passengers warned of travel disruption as conductors strike

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 8:22 am Updated: June 4, 2022, 9:28 am
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds train station (PA)
A TransPennine Express train at Leeds train station (PA)

Rail passengers are being warned of significant disruption to services over the Bank Holiday weekend because of a strike by conductors at a train company.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at TransPennine Express walked out on Saturday and will strike again on Sunday in a long-running dispute over pay.

TransPennine Express (TPE) urged people not to travel, saying it will be running an amended timetable on both days, with a very limited service available for those making essential journeys.

People heading to events including Jubilee celebrations over the weekend were urged to seek alternative transport.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express said: “We are saddened that ongoing RMT strikes will mean we are unable to provide a full service for customers over such a special weekend, when celebrations will be taking place across the UK.

“With strike action planned for both Saturday and Sunday, coupled with major engineering work, our advice for customers is not to travel by train, and anyone heading to an event should seek alternative transport.

“Major engineering work by Network Rail will also mean changes for customers travelling across our North route, and we are calling on them to plan ahead and check their journeys.”

The union said the company was refusing conductors’ request to increase pay for staff coming in on their days off and Sundays, and had offered more money to drivers.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The divide and rule tactics of TPE bosses are disgraceful and they need to understand that our members will not give in until they have a just settlement.

“Conductors, like drivers, should be well-rewarded for their work on TPE and if management behave reasonably, we can suspend the action this weekend.

“What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.

“We urge TPE bosses to think again and meaningfully engage with RMT.”

