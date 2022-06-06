London Metal Exchange sued over cancelled nickel contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Metal Exchange sued over cancelled nickel contracts

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 10:20 am
Nickel is the metal used in stainless steel and is key to the production of rechargeable lithium ion batteries (Alamy/PA)
Nickel is the metal used in stainless steel and is key to the production of rechargeable lithium ion batteries (Alamy/PA)

The London Metal Exchange is being sued by activist investor Elliott Management for more than 456 million US dollars (£365 million) over its move to suspend and cancel nickel trades earlier this year after dramatic swings in the metal’s price.

Elliott filed the claim in England’s High Court of Justice on June 1 against the London Metal Exchange (LME) and its subsidiary LME Clear.

The US hedge fund alleges that the cancellation of nickel contract trades on March 8 was “unlawful on public law grounds and/or constituted a violation of the claimants’ human rights”, according to a statement from LME owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).

HKEX said the claim is “without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously”.

London Metal Exchange reopens
The London Metal Exchange was forced to halt nickel contracts and cancel trades after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked wild movements in the price of nickel (Yui Mok/PA)

The LME was forced to halt nickel contracts and cancel trades on March 8 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sparked wild movements in the price of nickel.

It marked the first time the LME had frozen trading for a metal since the collapse of an international tin cartel in 1985, sparking criticism over the way the 145-year-old exchange handled the crisis.

According to a spokesman for Elliott, the hedge fund alleges that when the LME cancelled nickel trades “it acted unlawfully in that it exceeded its powers when it cancelled those trades, or that it exercised the powers that it did have unreasonably and irrationally in particular by taking into account irrelevant factors (including its own financial position) and failing to take into account relevant factors”.

In April, UK financial regulators launched a review into the nickel contracts market after the trading breakdown, with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England looking for ways to improve the LME’s governance, market oversight and risk management.

Nickel is the metal used in stainless steel and is key to the production of rechargeable lithium ion batteries.

Prices of the metal have soared as it has become harder to source due in part to the Ukraine war and sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime, given that Russia is one of the biggest producers of nickel.

