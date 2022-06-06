‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 11:16 am
New figures show that shopper footfall jumped over the jubilee bank holiday (Philip Toscano/PA)
New figures show that shopper footfall jumped over the jubilee bank holiday (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Jubilee Bank Holiday gave UK high streets a much-needed lift as shopper footfall surged, according to new figures.

BRC-Sensormatic IQ data revealed that total UK footfall increased by 6.9% over the long weekend, compared with the average for May 2022.

Meanwhile, total footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1% as retail hotspots benefited from the school holidays.

It came despite wider pressure on consumer spending as inflation continues to soar, with major rises in household bills.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The public took to the streets for the Jubilee celebrations, with retail footfall enjoying significant improvements over the early parts of the long weekend.

“More people hit the shops, with many on the hunt for Jubilee decorations, garden accessories and new outfits.

“Thursday saw the best footfall as the public readied for a weekend of celebrations, from street parties to festivals.

“It was great to see so many people out celebrating and shopping at their favourite local destinations – a welcome boost for retail businesses reliant on store performance, particularly on the high street.”

High streets had a particularly strong showing, with the data revealing that footfall increased by 3.1% compared with the May average.

Thursday footfall grew by 45.6% against the average, while shopper numbers also increased by 44.4% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, footfall fell below average levels on both Saturday and Sunday.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultation at Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Retailers experienced a ‘Jubilee jump’ in footfall, as the celebrations prompted shopper traffic on the high street to rise.

“Whether it was people stocking up on supplies for the bank holiday weekend, attending street parties or using the extra public holidays to socialise with friends and family, retail benefited from welcome ambient footfall from the celebrations.”

