Talks between union and ScotRail adjourned until later this week

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 12:46 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 3:38 pm
The union has already rejected a deal which would see a 4.2% pay increase (Jane Barlow/PA)
Discussions between the train drivers’ union and ScotRail to settle a pay dispute and restore services have been adjourned to later this week, the union said.

Talks restarted on Monday but within hours Aslef issued a statement saying they had been delayed.

In recent weeks drivers have refused to work on their rest days, causing disruption and the issuing of a temporary timetable that cut more than 700 services across the network.

“Talks have been adjourned until later in the week. No further comment will be made until the talks are concluded,” said the union’s Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay.

No reason has been given for the adjournment, but ScotRail’s service delivery director David Simpson said the talks were “constructive”.

“It’s positive that Aslef have recognised that the negotiations need compromise and have been willing to explore further the significantly improved offer that has been made,” he added.

“We’re hopeful we can resolve the current dispute and work together to encourage people back to the railway.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland refused to be drawn on the adjournment, saying: “We welcome the continuation of pay talks between Aslef and ScotRail. It would be inappropriate to comment further until they are complete.”

The new timetable resulted in the frequency of trains being cut and the times of last trains being brought forward.

Aslef’s executive committee last week rejected a 4.2% pay increase and urged the continuation of talks, while warning of a ballot on strike action if discussions were halted.

Last week, Mr Lindsay said he believed a deal was “close”, adding: “If we get an improved offer, and (an) acceptable offer, there will be no strike action. It’s as simple as that.

“The ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court now, they can come up with an improved offer using the money that is already there in this package.

“Let’s get a deal sorted, let’s get the railway running, that is what we want.”

