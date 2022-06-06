Apple’s latest updates ‘strengthen grip on connected devices market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple’s latest updates ‘strengthen grip on connected devices market’

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 9:50 pm
(Apple/PA))

Apple’s latest round of software updates to its range of devices has emphasised the dominance of the company in the technology sector, one industry expert has said.

Ben Wood, the chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the announcements made during the firm’s annual WWDC event, which spread across updates for the iPhone, mobile payments, desktop computing, smart home and even in-car tech, showed the “ever-increasing breadth and depth of Apple’s business”.

He was speaking after the annual conference, which Apple uses to preview the new features coming to all its most popular devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers, later in the year.

Among the key announcements confirmed by the company was the ability to edit and recall messages sent by iPhone users, a new tool to replace written passwords and an Apple Pay update which will allow people to pay for items in instalments without any interest or additional fees.

This was previewed alongside updates around health and fitness for the Apple Watch and a new-look interface for Apple’s in-car software, CarPlay.

In addition, two new MacBook laptops, powered by a new, more powerful Apple-made computer chip were announced, as were new multitasking tools for iPad users.

“As people reflect on the sheer volume of news from WWDC they will realise the ever-increasing breadth and depth of Apple’s business,” Mr Wood said.

“Its ecosystem now spans beyond its own product franchise into numerous areas such as payments, the automotive industry, content, security and more.

“This all serves to further strengthen Apple’s grip on the connected devices market as a growing number of users select an iPhone as their mobile phone of choice.”

One major talking point of the event was a rumoured announcement that the company in the end did not make, an augmented reality (AR) headset.

“Despite widespread speculation in leading media that Apple would showcase details of its much-rumoured RealityOS, the company shared nothing on this technology,” Mr Wood said.

“The gap between expectations and reality seems to be widening.

“We expect Apple to continue following its typical playbook of waiting till the technology reaches a level of maturity and only then will it enter the fray with a disruptive device that ignites the market.

“Whilst some may be disappointed at the lack of radical new hardware in areas such as AR, Apple’s investment in silicon will play a defining role in future product categories, such as a head-worn device, where power and performance must be finely balanced.”

