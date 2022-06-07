I would not do anything differently with vaccine, knighted AstraZeneca boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

I would not do anything differently with vaccine, knighted AstraZeneca boss says

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 4:26 am
The recently knighted head of AstraZeneca says he would not ‘do anything differently’ despite acknowledging there had been ‘setbacks’ with the vaccine developed with Oxford University (PA)
The recently knighted head of AstraZeneca says he would not ‘do anything differently’ despite acknowledging there had been ‘setbacks’ with the vaccine developed with Oxford University (PA)

The recently knighted head of AstraZeneca says he would not “do anything differently” despite acknowledging there had been “setbacks” with the vaccine developed with Oxford University.

Research released in June 2021 suggested Vaxzevria – more commonly known as the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – is associated with slightly increased risk of some bleeding disorders.

AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer Sir Pascal Soriot, who was knighted last week for services to UK life sciences and the response to Covid-19, told the BBC the jab had saved one million lives.

“I don’t think I would do anything differently from what we did,” he added.

The French-Australian admitted there had been “setbacks” as part of the process.

“We decided to do it at no profit, we decided to partner with a network of partners around the world to scale up manufacturing,” Sir Pascal said.

“Despite the setbacks, we delivered three billion doses (of the vaccine) and saved a million lives,” he said.

The Prince of Wales (right) unveils a plaque with AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot
Sir Pascal has been in charge of the AstraZeneca for a decade (Chris Jackson/PA)

“When you launch yourself in something like this, which is a huge undertaking, you have to accept that you will have setbacks.”

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was approved in the UK in December 2020, and jabs were initially rolled out among the older and the most vulnerable in society.

Sir Pascal, who has been chief executive at the Anglo-Swedish firm since 2012, served as chief operating officer of Roche’s pharmaceuticals division from 2010 to September 2012, and before that he was chief executive officer of Genentech, a biologics business, where he led its merger with Roche.

In late April the company said it expected revenue from its Covid-19 medicines to fall by a fifth this year as demand wanes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal