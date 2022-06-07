PwC fined over Kier Group and Galliford Try audits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

PwC fined over Kier Group and Galliford Try audits

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 8:28 am
The auditors did not properly challenge Galliford’s management, regulators found (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The auditors did not properly challenge Galliford’s management, regulators found (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Audit giant PwC and one of its employees have been fined a combined £3.1 million for mistakes that forced construction giant Galliford Try to restate its finances by tens of millions of pounds.

The two were also fined another £2.1 million for their audit of Kier Group, another construction giant.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) published a long list of reasons for the fines, and the severe reprimands that they came with.

Galliford Try was forced to reduce its reported profit by 22% for the financial year ending June 2018.

The FRC said that PwC and its audit engagement partner Jonathan Hook had not properly challenged or corroborated what management at Galliford said.

They also did not gather the appropriate evidence around a contract to build a bypass in Aberdeen.

There were similar problems in the audit of Kier Group.

The auditors missed errors in the company’s income and cash flow statements in the 2017 financial report, the authority said.

This meant there were mistakes in the company’s 2017 financial statements.

FRC deputy executive counsel Claudia Mortimore said: “Rigorous auditing of long-term contract accounting is particularly important in the audit of construction companies, where many contracts are spread over a number of years.

“Auditors must not only ensure that they obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the accounting of the contracts, but also apply sufficient professional scepticism.

“This is vital so that investors can have confidence in the financial statements.”

The authority said that PwC and Mr Hook had shown a “good” level of co-operation with its investigation into Kier and “excellent” co-operation on the Galliford Try probe.

PwC said: “We are sorry that aspects of our work were not of the required standard.

“Since these audits were completed we have invested heavily in an ongoing programme to strengthen audit quality, which has included measures to support the audit of long-term contracts.

“We have seen the positive impact of the actions we’ve taken through improved inspection results and other quality indicators over recent years, and we remain committed to the delivery of consistently high quality audits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal