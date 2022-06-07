Cost of food ‘major future concern for three quarters of UK consumers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cost of food ‘major future concern for three quarters of UK consumers’

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 10:46 am
Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London (PA)
Food laid out in crates at a food bank in north London (PA)

The cost of food is a “major future concern” for three quarters of UK consumers and the number using a food bank has jumped from one in 10 to nearly one in six since last year, figures suggest.

More than one in five (22%) of those surveyed in March say they skipped a meal or cut down the size of meals because they did not have enough money to buy food, according to research published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Some 76% of UK consumers say the cost of food is a major future concern, while the number of people using a food bank or food charity has grown from 9% in March last year to 15% this March, according to the agency.

The FSA said it was working with businesses to ensure that donating their food was as straightforward as possible, and to support those working in food banks and those using them to follow best practice for storage, preparation and cooking.

FSA chairwoman Professor Susan Jebb said: “In the face of the immediate pressures on people struggling to buy food, food banks are playing a vital role in our communities.

“We are urgently working with industry and other major donors, and food bank charities, to look at what more we can do together to ensure that food which is safe to eat can be redistributed to people who can benefit from this support.”

The FSA, with Defra and waste reduction organisation Wrap, have published best practice surplus food redistribution guidance.

Wrap chief executive Marcus Gover said: “We support the FSA’s efforts to address the concerns many of us have around the cost of food.

“We estimate that more than 200,000 tonnes of surplus food could still be redistributed each year.

“So, by working together we can increase the redistribution of this food, which will also reduce the environmental impact of our food and help achieve a thriving UK food system for all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal