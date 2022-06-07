Fuel prices ‘will hit £2 per litre this summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Fuel prices ‘will hit £2 per litre this summer’

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 11:14 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 11:22 am
Average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer, motorists are being warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer, motorists are being warned (Joe Giddens/PA)

Average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer, motorists are being warned.

The RAC made the prediction in the face of rising oil prices and the weakening of the pound versus the US dollar.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.

Pump price of unleaded petrol
(PA Graphics)

Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.

That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

“The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.

Fuel prices displayed at a Shell garage in Fontwell, West Sussex
Fuel prices displayed at a Shell garage in Fontwell, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

“All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

“The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.

“We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices.”

The Treasury cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March.

Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist – which uses a different methodology to the Government – suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Monday was 178.5p, with diesel at 185.2p.

