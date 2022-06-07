42% of buy now pay later customers ‘borrowed money to make repayments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
42% of buy now pay later customers ‘borrowed money to make repayments’

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:03 am
People were asked how they had repaid BNPL purchases in the past 12 months (Tim Goode/PA)
More than two in five recent buy now pay later (BNPL) customers ended up borrowing money to make their repayments, according to Citizens Advice.

People were asked how they had repaid BNPL purchases in the past 12 months.

Some 42% had used some form of borrowing, such as a credit card, bank overdraft, borrowing from friends or family, a personal loan, a payday loan or a guarantor loan.

In the 18 to 34 age group, just over half (51%) had used some form of borrowing.

BNPL can be a way to spread the cost of purchases affordably, without having to pay any interest.

But the convenience of such services has led to concerns that people could leave themselves overstretched, with some having to turn to other, fee-charging methods of borrowing to pay the money back.

The UK Government plans to change the law to bring some forms of unregulated BNPL products into Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation.

Klarna recently announced that it would report the use of BNPL products to UK credit reference agencies from June, to protect customers and provide the industry with greater visibility of BNPL use, helping to improve affordability assessments.

Opinium surveyed more than 2,200 people across the UK in March who had used BNPL in the previous 12 months.

Millie Harris, a debt adviser at Citizens Advice East Devon, said: “Most of the people I speak to who are using buy now pay later live off overdrafts and credit cards, so are using these for repayments.

“It’s just relying on one debt to pay off another debt.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Shoppers are piling borrowing on top of borrowing, and sinking into ever more desperate situations that can feel impossible to escape from.

“The spiral of debt from buy now pay later to credit cards, loans and even payday lenders shows it’s not a risk-free alternative.

“Buy now pay later is part of the credit industry and must urgently be regulated as such.”

A spokesperson from BNPL firm Clearpay said: “Globally, 90% of Clearpay transactions are made with a debit card and 95% of instalments are paid on time, demonstrating that our customers use their own money to pay for purchases and that they understand how our repayments are set up.

“Clearpay has always been supportive of fit for purpose BNPL regulation that protects the consumer. We look forward to HM Treasury’s decision on the matter and will continue to work closely with regulators and the industry.”

