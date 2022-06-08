John Lewis reveals locations for first new rental homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lewis reveals locations for first new rental homes

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:03 am
JLP plans to build properties over Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing in Greater London (Mike Egerton/PA)
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has confirmed the first locations where it will build hundreds of rental homes as part of the group’s plans to expand outside of traditional shops.

The group, which runs both the John Lewis department store arm and Waitrose grocery business, is pushing forward with proposals for three sites.

JLP plans to build properties over Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing in Greater London, as well as replacing a vacant John Lewis warehouse in Mill Lane, Reading, with accommodation.

The full details have not yet been disclosed prior to consultations but it is understood these three projects will create a few hundred homes.

Plastic pollution
JLP said it will develop two sites for rental properties above Waitrose stores (Waitrose/PA)

Local residents in Bromley and West Ealing will be invited to several rounds of public consultation over the coming months to discuss the redevelopment, the business said.

JLP added that detailed designs will not be shown until later in the year to give residents the opportunity to help shape the plans.

The group then intends to submit planning applications for Bromley and West Ealing next year following local feedback.

Meanwhile, a period of public consultation is expected to take place for the Reading site later this year.

The sites are part of JLP’s target to deliver 10,000 homes in the next 10 years, with at least half of these coming schemes linked to the retail group’s own property portfolio.

It makes part of the group’s ambition to secure 40% of its profits outside of retail by 2030.

The growth strategy came as the group faced significant losses, driven by its department store arm, following the pandemic, with the group ultimately shutting a number of stores and axing thousands of jobs.

Nina Bhatia, executive director for strategy and commercial development at JLP, said: “Everything people love about our brand – quality, trust and service – we want to bring to the experience of renting a home with us.

“Our role as developer and operator, as well as an already established local business and employer, signals our ambition to bring long-term value to each of these communities.

“Helping to create homes has always been at the heart of what we do and we now have a unique opportunity to use our expertise and skills in new ways to deliver much-needed new housing.”

