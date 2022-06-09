DFS shares plunge on profits warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DFS shares plunge on profits warning

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 8:48 am
Sofa chain DFS Furniture has warned over annual sales and profits after revealing a drop in orders as consumers rein in their spending amid the cost-of-living crunch (Denis Kennedy/DFS Furniture/PA)
Sofa chain DFS Furniture has seen shares slump after warning over profits following a drop in orders as consumers rein in their spending amid the cost-of-living crunch.

The retailer said it has seen a shift in customer demand over its fourth quarter and a fall in orders, which will hit profits, sending shares tumbling by 17%.

The firm said the drop was similar to the recent 2.1% decline in consumer spending reported by Barclaycard for April compared with pre-pandemic levels.

It marks the latest sign of a pull-back in spending on big items as the cost-of-living crisis weighs on UK households.

The threat of a recession is looming large as soaring inflation is expected to lead to a sharp drop in consumer and business spending over the year ahead.

DFS stock
DFS said it is seeing lower levels of production and deliveries due to ongoing supply chain disruption (Nick Ansell/PA)

DFS added that it is seeing lower levels of production and deliveries than it had expected due also to ongoing supply chain disruption.

It slashed its outlook for underlying pre-tax profits to between £57 million and £62 million for the year to June 26, against previous City expectations of around £77 million.

Revenues are now set to come in at about £1.15 billion to £1.16 billion, down from the £1.19 billion pencilled in by the City.

The group said it has boosted its order book – up by around £30 million or 2.5% of annual revenues compared with before the pandemic – which will “provide some resilience going into our 2023 financial year”.

However it warned: “It is difficult to forecast consumer behaviour over the next 12 months, but should the trends observed in April and May continue across 2022-23, this would broadly balance the volume benefit from the elevated opening order bank.”

It is hoping to drive cost savings to help offset some of the trading pressures.

