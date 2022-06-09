Morrisons to complete £7bn takeover after CMA approves petrol stations sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morrisons to complete £7bn takeover after CMA approves petrol stations sale

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 10:33 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 11:11 am
The UK competition regulator has said the takeover of Morrisons by CD&R can be completed after agreeing to the US owner selling dozens of petrol stations (Ian West/PA)
The UK competition regulator has said the takeover of Morrisons by CD&R can be completed after agreeing to the US owner selling dozens of petrol stations (Ian West/PA)

The competition watchdog has confirmed that Morrisons can complete its £7 billion takeover by a US private equity firm after agreeing to the new owner’s plan to sell dozens of petrol stations.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a lengthy auction to buy the Bradford-based grocer last year in a deal worth around £7 billion.

The investment giant also owns Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the UK’s largest independent petrol station operator, which runs 921 forecourts across the country.

Meanwhile, Morrisons runs 339 petrol stations across England, Scotland and Wales.

In January, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened an investigation into the move as it raised concerns that the deal could lead to higher petrol prices for some customers.

But the CMA said it has now formally accepted an offer from CD&R to sell 87 of its MFG-run forecourts in areas of concern in order to push the takeover through.

Last month, the regulator said it was considering the offer and was “minded to accept” the move.

It added that the proposal appeared “to be suitable to restore the loss of competition brought about by the deal across each of the 121 local areas in which the concerns were identified”.

The CMA said that, while the number of sites proposed for sale is lower than the number of areas previously highlighted, the sale of some petrol stations will address concerns in multiple areas.

On Thursday, the watchdog confirmed that CD&R will need to sell 87 sites to purchasers it has approved.

Last year, Asda buyers the Issa brothers and TDR Capital agreed to sell 27 petrol stations in order to secure their takeover of the supermarket chain following similar competition concerns by the CMA.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: “I am pleased the acquisition has cleared the final regulatory hurdle and we can now work closely with CD&R on the path ahead.

“Following hard on the heels of Covid, the cost-of-living crisis is another critical period for food retailers in the UK and there is important work ahead of us as we look to help customers and colleagues through these difficult economic times.”

Sir Terry Leahy, senior adviser to CD&R and former Tesco chief, said: “We welcome today’s announcement and the CMA’s thoughtful engagement throughout the process.

“We are delighted to be supporting Morrisons on the next stage of their journey and to working closely with the team to grow the business and provide quality, value, service and choice – shopping trip attributes that have long been the company’s tradition.”

