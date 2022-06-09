Communities worst affected by Storm Arwen to receive £3.5m in redress payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Communities worst affected by Storm Arwen to receive £3.5m in redress payments

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 11:18 am
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks teams working to reconnect homes after Storm Arwen (SSEN/PA)
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks teams working to reconnect homes after Storm Arwen (SSEN/PA)

Communities affected by Storm Arwen will be given an extra £3.5 million in redress payments after a critical report from energy regulator Ofgem into the response of utility companies was published.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) agreed to pay redress payments after the review, which found customers in the north-east of Scotland faced “unacceptable service” following the storm in November 2021.

Many households had their power cut off for more than a week and faced poor communication from utility firms on when they would be reconnected.

Ofgem also found they were slow in delivering compensation.

Storm Arwen review
A fallen tree after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across much of the UK (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The storm caused significant damage to overhead power cables and around 16 million trees were impacted.

Since the storm, SSEN has taken part in reviews as well as customer and stakeholder research.

It said it will seek to implement “any further lessons learned” for the coming winter and beyond.

SSEN has paid around £4.5 million in compensation above statutory levels and has agreed to pay a further £3.5 million, which will include a £1.8 million payment to local authorities in the areas affected most by Storm Arwen.

A further £1.2 million will be allocated for additional investment to protect key circuits and contingency measures which will help improve response times to future events.

Some £500,000 will be added to the SSEN’s community fund pot which will hand out awards this summer.

SSEN director of operations Mark Rough said: “Storm Arwen presented an unprecedented challenge for our customers, communities and our operation, causing damage to our network far greater than we had seen before.

“I’m very proud of the way our teams dealt with this challenge, often in extremely hostile conditions, but also recognise that customers would like us to do better still in restoring their supply more quickly.

“We have already taken steps to improve our response through listening to our customers and will continue to implement any and all learnings for future events.

“The additional £3.5 million in funding will support this aim, helping improve our operational response and support community members, particularly those most vulnerable, improve their own resilience.

“We will now work collaboratively with industry, community partners and policy makers to ensure the recommendations from today’s publications are appropriately reviewed, implemented and, where necessary, supported through the regulatory framework.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

