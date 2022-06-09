Pub group Fuller’s cheers weddings and tourism recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pub group Fuller’s cheers weddings and tourism recovery

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:38 pm
Fuller’s has hailed a boost in sales from a surge in weddings and other events (Newscast/PA)

The boss of pub group Fuller’s has said a “backlog of weddings” and rebounding tourism will put it on track for a strong summer despite concerns over consumer confidence.

Shares in the company, which runs 385 pubs and hotels, improved on Thursday morning after it toasted a return to profit and hailed a recent rise in sales.

It struck a positive note for the hospitality sector after rivals Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers posted profit warnings last month.

Fuller’s chief executive Simon Emeny told the PA news agency that delayed events from the past two years due to Covid-19 have put the company in a strong position for the summer.

“There has been a significant backlog of weddings waiting to take place so at the moment that is extremely strong for us, even in the City of London,” he said.

Fuller’s chief executive Simon Emeny said events delayed by Covid-19 have put the company in a strong position for the summer (Fuller’s/PA)

“It’s fantastic to see sporting events back and busy over the summer, and another big thing is the huge number of concerts taking place too.

“Things like that have definitely helped contribute to a really strong performance for sites with rooms.

“Over the bank holiday weekend, all our rooms in London were full and, as a whole, our accommodation sales for the first 10 weeks of the year have been fantastic.”

Fuller’s said sales have increased by 4% over the past 10 weeks since the end of March, compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Nevertheless, the company highlighted that market condition are challenging amid “fragile” consumer confidence due to rampant inflation.

Mr Emeny also warned that the group is “not where we would like to be” with staffing, as it continues to face industry-wide recruitment issues.

“Demand from customers is still strong but, from a staffing point of view, we have about 90% of positions filled,” he said.

“We still need more staff but we are in a similar position, if not better, than everyone else in the industry.”

It came as the company swung back to an adjusted pre-tax profit of £7.2 million for the year to March, compared with a £48.7 million loss in the previous year.

Overall revenues soared to £253.8 million for the year, compared with £73.2 million in the previous year, when it had been particularly hammered by pandemic restrictions.

Shares in Fuller’s moved 0.7% higher to 574.1p in early trading on Thursday.

