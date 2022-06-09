Government under pressure to cut fuel duty again as tank of petrol reaches £100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Government under pressure to cut fuel duty again as tank of petrol reaches £100

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 3:34 pm
Pressure is building on the Government to make another cut in fuel duty after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol exceeded £100 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pressure is building on the Government to make another cut in fuel duty after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol exceeded £100 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pressure is building on the Government to cut fuel duty again after the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol exceeded £100.

The AA declared “enough is enough” while the RAC said it was “a truly dark day” for drivers.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

That means the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car is £100.27.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

AA president Edmund King demanded a 10p per litre cut in fuel duty.

He also called for a fuel price stabiliser to lower duty when pump prices rise, and increase it when prices drop.

He said: “Enough is enough. The Government must act urgently to reduce the record fuel prices which are crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses.

“A fuel price stabiliser is a fair means for the Treasury to help regulate the pump price, but alongside this they need to bring in more fuel price transparency to stop the daily rip-offs at the pumps.

“The £100 tank is not sustainable with the general cost-of-living crisis, so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s a truly dark day today for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank.”

He claimed many motorists are hoping for further financial support as the 5p duty cut implemented in March “looks paltry” because wholesale petrol costs have increased by five times that amount since then.

“A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive,” he added.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Answering questions from journalists in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said: “We made a cut already… the biggest cut ever in fuel duty.

“What I want to see is those cuts in taxation not just swallowed up in one gulp, without touching the gullet of the fuel companies, I want to see those cuts having an impact on the pumps.

“And we are watching very closely to see what happens.”

Mr Johnson said many companies “don’t want to just take profit, they do have a sense of responsibility, but we need to see it”.

Downing Street indicated on Wednesday that fuel retailers failing to pass on the 5p duty cut could be named and shamed.

Many forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

Price comparison website PetrolPrices said around 50 sites on UK motorways or major A roads are charging 202.9p per litre.

Pump prices began to soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February led to oil supply fears.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal