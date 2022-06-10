MindGym sees revenue soar amid increased staff wellbeing demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MindGym sees revenue soar amid increased staff wellbeing demands

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 9:18 am
Staff are demanding more from their employers, MindGym said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The “Great Resignation” has highlighted that bosses need to invest more in their employees, workplace training provider MindGym said as its revenues rose by nearly a quarter.

The business said staff across the economy are demanding their employers take more responsibility for their wellbeing and help them develop.

“Company leaders have struggled to keep up,” said chief executive Octavius Black.

“As a result, the corporate world is experiencing the ‘Great Resignation’ as an unprecedented number of employees quit their job for something new.

“As one of our clients put it ‘The war for talent is over; the employee won’.”

The coaching group reported that it made £48.7 million in revenue in the year to March 31, a 24% increase on the previous year. It swung to a £500,000 loss from a profit of £300,000 the year before.

Around half a million people attend a MindGym live event each year as more employers offer workshops for staff wellbeing and development.

The shift to working from home has also led to a rise in virtual training, and MindGym’s digital services, including virtual coaching and “e-workouts” for the mind, saw a 23% increase in revenue to £37.4 million.

The group saw substantial losses during the pandemic as its face-to-face offering took a hit and it was forced to venture into the digital world.

The January launch of its virtual coaching platform Performa made £500,000 in revenue in its first three months from just a handful of clients.

Investment bank Liberum said the learning and development market is worth £296 billion and this does not include areas like wellbeing and culture which have grown since the pandemic.

But economic uncertainty worsened by the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices could mean employers put plans to invest in their people on ice.

Liberum said there is evidence that large businesses are beginning to invest more in human capital initiatives but this is unlikely to take off until the second half of the year.

Mr Black said: “MindGym made progress during a turbulent year, delivering a robust performance in line with the board’s expectations, surpassing pre-Covid revenue.

“Our digital strategy has seen the successful launch of our latest product, Performa, our one-to-one digitally enabled coaching service. The more than £0.5 million in annualised revenue generated in the first 12 weeks is a promising indication of what’s to come.

“We have had a good start to the new financial year and, notwithstanding economic uncertainty, have confidence that organisations will increasingly turn to MindGym and our unique portfolio of proven solutions to address their talent and culture challenges.”

