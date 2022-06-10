Drivers told to avoid short car journeys as petrol reaches 183p per litre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers told to avoid short car journeys as petrol reaches 183p per litre

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:24 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 12:32 pm
Drivers have been urged to 'cut out shorter journeys' by car as fuel prices continue to spiral (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers have been urged to ‘cut out shorter journeys’ by car as fuel prices continue to spiral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Drivers have been urged to “cut out shorter journeys” by car as fuel prices continue to spiral.

The AA said motorists should “walk or cycle to save money”.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p on Thursday, according to data firm Experian.

That is an increase of 7.3p in just seven days.

The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car exceeded £100 for the first time on Wednesday.

The average price of a litre of diesel on Thursday was also a record, at 188.8p.

AA president Edmund King said: “This is the worst week of pump pain so far for drivers.

“We would urge drivers at the moment to cut out shorter car journeys if they are able to do so, and walk or cycle to save money.

“Almost one fifth of AA members are already doing this.

“But by changing your driving style you can also save up to 15% on fuel costs.

“These crippling fuel costs are hitting home so drivers need to take all the steps they can to stay mobile.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The AA claimed high streets are losing out on £23 million a day in “potential consumer spending” as that is the estimated extra amount drivers are spending on petrol compared with this time last year.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said it is “becoming clearer by the day that the Government must take further action to reduce the enormous financial burden on drivers”.

He accused the Government of being “fixated on ensuring retailers are passing on March’s 5p duty cut fully”, claiming this is “ignoring the fact that wholesale costs of fuel have absolutely rocketed since then”.

Mr Williams added: “A temporary cut in VAT on fuel, or a deeper duty cut, are surely what is needed now.”

Asked about the issue on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We made a cut already… the biggest cut ever in fuel duty.

“What I want to see is those cuts in taxation not just swallowed up in one gulp, without touching the gullet of the fuel companies, I want to see those cuts having an impact on the pumps.

“And we are watching very closely to see what happens.”

