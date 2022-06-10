Tesco to reveal latest customer spending amid inflation pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesco to reveal latest customer spending amid inflation pressure

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:58 pm
A Tesco store in Lockerbie, Scotland, as the supermarket giant prepares to update investors (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Supermarket giant Tesco is set to shed more light on how customer spending is holding up as shoppers deal with rapidly increasing food inflation.

The UK’s biggest grocer will reveal how trading has performed over the three months to May when it updates shareholders on Friday June 17.

Tesco has been resilient despite pressure on shoppers as early figures from research firms, such as Kantar, have showed that the chain has grown market share against its “Big Four” rivals, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, in recent months.

Nevertheless, it has still seen its shares dip in recent weeks and traders have become worried that consumers are restricting their regular spending amid a surge in household bills.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that 41% of households surveyed over the past fortnight are spending less on food shopping and essentials.

Investors will be keen to hear from Tesco bosses about whether these patterns are the same among their customers and if this could have an impact on short-term profitability.

“Shopper confidence fell sharply through the start of April and the energy price cap hike suggests wallets have felt the pinch since then,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Commentary on the outlook from management will be a key indicator to how this is playing out.

“Tesco’s commitment to focusing on pricing should hold it in good stead if consumers shift down the value chain but that comes at a cost.”

Customer price perceptions of the chain has remained strong and Tesco has benefited from its recent Aldi price match campaign in an effort to ensure its shoppers do not switch to cheaper German discounter rivals.

Analysts at Jefferies have predicted that Tesco will reveal a 1.4% decline in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, over the quarter, compared with a lockdown-boosted performance from last year.

The rebound of hospitality, which has impacted sales at most grocery retailers, could also aid Tesco through its Booker wholesale arm, which is likely to report strong growth through its foodservice business.

It comes after Tesco said in April that total retail operating profits are set to fall by up to 9% in the year to next February as it continues to tackle inflating costs.

