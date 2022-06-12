London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Tech Week opens to record-breaking investment in UK tech sector

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 10:32 pm
An aerial view of the City of London skyline, including the Leadenhall building, the Gherkin, 20 Fenchurch Street, 22 Bishopsgate and The Scalpel. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021.
An aerial view of the City of London skyline, including the Leadenhall building, the Gherkin, 20 Fenchurch Street, 22 Bishopsgate and The Scalpel. Picture date: Friday July 9, 2021.

UK tech companies have raised more venture capital funding in the first five months of 2022 than in the whole of 2020, according to new figures.

The £12.4 billion in funding raised so far this year puts the UK second only to the US in terms of start-up investment, and ahead of the likes of China, France and India.

The figures have been analysed by the UK’s Digital Economy Council, based on data by Dealroom and released ahead of the start of London Tech Week on Monday – the annual celebration of the UK tech sector where industry and government figures discuss the future of the industry.

They show that 950 UK tech start-ups have raised £12.4 billion this year, compared to £12 billion raised across the whole of 2020.

The UK is now home to 122 unicorns – start-ups valued at one billion pounds or more – with more than 20 cities and towns now home to at least one unicorn.

London, Bristol and Oxford were also named in the top 20 cities in Europe for investment.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who will deliver the opening remarks on the first day of London Tech Week, said: “It is a staggering achievement that UK tech companies are attracting more investment than countries more than ten times our size.

“This is a huge vote of confidence in the talent behind great British tech and the innovative, competitive market that we have here.”

Russ Shaw, founder of industry groups Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, said: “As we head into London Tech Week, it’s great to see the strength and resilience of the entire UK tech ecosystem, not just London’s.

“Data like this is important to showcase where we are but it also helps motivate us to do better – we want to see more diverse founders and more impact companies launching to take on the difficult global situations we’re facing.

“And if there’s anywhere that can do that successfully, it’s UK tech.”

