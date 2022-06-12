Record £3.23bn in cash handled by post offices in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record £3.23bn in cash handled by post offices in May

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 12:02 am
Post offices handled a record £3.23 billion in cash in May (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Post offices handled a record £3.23 billion in cash in May.

It marked the third month in a row when more than £3 billion was deposited and withdrawn in a single month.

Personal cash deposits totalled £1.35 billion in May, up over 7% month-on-month and the highest amount recorded by the Post Office in a single month.

In Northern Ireland, personal cash deposits topped £100 million in a single month for the first time, with £100.2 million deposited, up almost 8% month-on-month.

Business cash deposits totalled £1.13 billion in May, up almost 2% month-on-month and also the highest recorded in a single month.

This was the second month in a row that business cash deposits topped £1.1 billion in a single month.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks that allows their customers to do their day-to-day banking over its counters. It has helped to fill gaps in cash access as banks have announced branch closures.

Legislation will be introduced to protect access to cash in the UK.

The Post Office said it welcomed the Government’s announcement and wants to see legislation that protects the full cash cycle, including cash withdrawals to the penny, as many more people choose to control their household budgets by spending only what they physically have in their hands.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said: “Postmasters handling a record £3.23 billion in cash, in a single month, demonstrates just how vital being able to deposit and withdraw cash, securely and conveniently, is for millions of people.

“Millions continue to struggle during the cost-of-living crisis and need to be able to withdraw cash to the penny.

“We have welcomed the Government’s recent announcement about forthcoming legislation to protect cash. Now we need to see the details to ensure those who rely on cash can continue to do so for many years to come.”

Many post offices across the UK were open across the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend and they handled over £156 million in cash over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Post Offices have continued to support the DEC Humanitarian Appeal for Ukraine since it launched on March 2. Since then, more than £2 million has been donated at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches, with £1.4 million being in cash.

