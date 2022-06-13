New record petrol prices hike pressure on Government to cut duty again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New record petrol prices hike pressure on Government to cut duty again

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 10:52 am
Pressure on the Government to take action on fuel prices intensified after the average cost of petrol reached a new high (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on the Government to take action on fuel prices intensified after the average cost of petrol reached a new high (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pressure on the Government to take action on fuel prices intensified after the average cost of petrol reached a new high.

The RAC said a further cut in duty this week would be “very welcome, albeit overdue”.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts climbed to a record 185.0p on Sunday.

That is an increase of 7.1p in just a week.

The average price of diesel was 190.9p per litre on Sunday.

A 5p per litre cut in fuel duty was implemented by the Treasury in March, but the Government has claimed the reduction is not being reflected in pump prices by all retailers.

The wholesale cost of fuel has soared since the measure was introduced.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams described the “speed and scale” of the rise in fuel prices as “staggering”.

He went on: “This must surely put more pressure on the Government to take action to ensure drivers don’t endure a summer of discontent at the pumps.

“We hope the Government’s persistent talk about the importance of retailers passing on March’s 5p duty cut fully is a precursor to an announcement of a deeper cut this week.

“If that’s the case, it’s very welcome, albeit overdue as the 5p cut has been well and truly overtaken by events on the wholesale market since then.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng ordered an “urgent” investigation into petrol station operators over the weekend amid concerns some are pocketing the 5p cut.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Cabinet minister wrote that people were “rightly frustrated” that the reduction had not stopped prices from soaring.

The recent rise in petrol prices “should be grinding to a hat” by the end of the week due to a drop in wholesale prices since the start of the month, AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said.

“If they continue to go up substantially afterwards, we will be intrigued to hear what excuses the fuel trade has this time.

“If prices keep going up, they will give the Government further justification in its call to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for an investigation.

Mr Bosdet added that the “relentless surge” in wholesale and retail costs for diesel is “a nightmare” which will have a knock-on impact on delivery prices for goods and services.

