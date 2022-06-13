Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 5:18 pm
A customer uses a Bitcoin machine in Old Street underground station in London (Rick Findler/PA)
A customer uses a Bitcoin machine in Old Street underground station in London (Rick Findler/PA)

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.

BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986).

The market reaction came after major crypto lender Celsius Network posted on its website: “Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap and transfers between accounts.

“We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honour, over time, its withdrawal obligations.

“Acting in the interest of our community is our top priority. In service of that commitment and to adhere to our risk management framework, we have activated a clause in our terms of use that will allow for this process to take place.

“Celsius has valuable assets and we are working diligently to meet our obligations.”

Celsius’s announcement prompted crypto lending platform Nexo to offer to acquire its assets.

“After what appears to be the insolvency of @CelsiusNetwork and mindful of the repercussions for their retain investors & the crypto community, Nexo has extended a formal offer to acquire qualifying assets of @Celsius Network after their withdrawal freeze,” the group tweeted.

Digital lender Binance also announced it has “temporarily paused Bitcoin withdrawals” following the crash.

Michael Kamerman, CEO of trading platform Skilling, told the PA news agency: “Cryptocurrencies continue to gain momentum and legitimacy in the trading world, with one in five NatWest customers having invested in cryptocurrency – a higher proportion than are invested in regular stocks and shares.

“With the Federal Reserve ready to further tighten the screw on interest rates this week, this sharp fall is arguably only a reflection of the current bear market, meaning traders will need to be even more cautious on what they decide to put their money into.

“It’s not a great look for the market when crypto firms like Celsius pause transfers during such crucial times, especially as the crypto press has already in recent times not been the most positive.

“While this may be a harbinger of things to come, and despite sentiment cooling towards particularly high-risk projects following the collapse of the Luna and Terra tokens, crypto is still the word on everyone’s lips, including traders, major players in financial services, governments and policymakers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]