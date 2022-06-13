FTSE slides on GDP fall and continued inflation fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE slides on GDP fall and continued inflation fears

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 5:30 pm
City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)

The FTSE 100’s poor run continued into a fresh week as a slump in UK GDP, rampant inflation and worries over virus curbs in China press further on sentiment.

As a result, commodities and retail stocks were broadly in the red at the end of the session.

London’s top flight ended the day down 111.71 points, or 1.53%, at 7,205.81, to strike its lowest closing price since March.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another day of surging yields and risk-averse stock markets today, as the hangover from Friday’s hot US CPI number carried over into a new trading week, with the FTSE 100 sliding back towards its lows last month, with the Dax not too far behind it.

“Asia markets carried over from where US markets left off last week with sentiment also struggling on reports out of China, that authorities are looking to reimpose Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Beijing, as infection rates rise again.

“The biggest fallers have been in basic resources, as well as consumer discretionary and retail, where there is the biggest concern over high valuations and weak earnings.”

The German Dax decreased by 2.47% by the end of the session, while the French Cac fell 2.62%.

In the US, the main markets opened sharply lower as Friday’s hefty inflation reading maintained its impact and a plunge in the cryptocurrency market dragged stocks linked to the sector to big losses.

Meanwhile, sterling lifted higher in the afternoon session following an early drop due to a 0.3% fall in GDP for April, according to the latest Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) figures.

The pound was up 0.22% against the dollar at 1.215 and increased 0.16% against the euro to 1.165.

In company news, bus and train operation Go-Ahead Group leapt in value after it told shareholders it received two takeover approaches which it would “be minded to” accept if a firm bid is made.

It received one unsolicited approach from Australian firm Kelsian, and was also contacted by a consortium consisting of fellow Australian bus operator Kinetic and transport infrastructure company Globalvia over a possible deal.

Shares in the company closed 150p higher at 1,360p.

Other transport firms, such as National Express, also made gains as a result of takeover interest in the sector.

Elsewhere, housebuilder Countryside finished lower despite putting itself up for sale weeks after rejecting a takeover bid.

Countryside Partnerships told shareholders on Monday it has hired advisers from Rothschild & Co to oversee the potential sale process, after its decision to rebuff a £1.5 billion approach by a US investor resulted in shareholders calls for a sale.

Shares moved 5.6p lower to 280.2p.

The price of oil slipped on the back of improvement in the value of the dollar and further demand concerns in China.

Brent crude decreased by 1.12% to 120.64 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, up 41.6p at 790p, United Utilities, up 13p at 1,059p, HSBC, up 3.8p at 502.9p, BT, up 1.35p at 179.5p, and Severn Trent, up 16p at 2,900p.

The biggest fallers of the day were IHG, down 371p at 4,310p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 50p at 695.8p, Whitbread, down 151p at 2,526p, Entain, down 67.5p at 1,341p, and Glencore, down 24.2p at 481.3p.

