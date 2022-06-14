Go-Ahead shares jump after £650m takeover bid agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Go-Ahead shares jump after £650m takeover bid agreed

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 8:52 am
Go-Ahead ,which runs London’s red buses, has agreed a £650 million takeover (Alamy/PA)
Go-Ahead ,which runs London’s red buses, has agreed a £650 million takeover (Alamy/PA)

Go-Ahead shares jumped after the transport company agreed to a £650 million takeover by a consortium including an Australian bus operator.

The UK-listed company, which runs London’s red buses on behalf of Transport for London, saw shares rise by 13.4% to 1,540p on Tuesday morning.

It came after Go-Ahead revealed on Monday evening that it would recommend its shareholders accept the offer of £15 per share including a special dividend.

The offer came from a consortium including Australian firm Kinetic Holdings and Spanish infrastructure investor Globalvia, which are both backed by a Canadian pension fund.

The deal is expected to complete by around October 2022, subject to conditions.

Christian Schreyer, group chief executive of Go-Ahead, said: “This is a compelling offer which combines an attractive valuation for shareholders with bright prospects for Go-Ahead’s operations and colleagues around the world.

“We have confidence in Go-Ahead’s future as an independent business but see that being part of a truly global mass transit platform will yield exciting opportunities.

“We welcome the commitment of Kinetic and Globalvia to invest in the decarbonisation and digitalisation of our operations, and to support our strategy, The Next Billion Journeys.”

However, there is still the prospect of a bidding war, after Go-Ahead had confirmed takeover interest from rival Australian transport firm Kelsian.

On Tuesday morning, Kelsian confirmed that it has been in talks with the UK business over a potential cash takeover.

“Kelsian believes that the potential combination with Go-Ahead would create an international leader in multi-modal, mass transit supporting a sustainability agenda for its passengers and governments, with strong growth prospects,” it said in a statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal