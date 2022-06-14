FTSE continues week-long malaise, but falls ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE continues week-long malaise, but falls ease

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 5:16 pm
Shares have dropped every day since last Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Investors hoping for a bounceback after days of malaise on London’s markets were treated to a rollercoaster session on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 finally settled at 7,187.46 after falling as low as 7,135 earlier in the day, its lowest score since March.

The 18.35 point fall, or 0.3%, follows several poor days for investors in the top index. It had previously dropped by more than 100 points on all of the last three sessions and had not posted a gain since last Monday.

“European markets initially opened higher today but have struggled to generate much in the way of upward momentum against a backdrop of concerns about a weaker economic outlook, and central banks which look set to embark on a series of aggressive moves to hike rates to contain upward pressure on inflation,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

The performance of oil majors Shell and BP, and their rival Harbour Energy have helped the index avoid the heavier falls seen in Europe.

The price of Brent crude oil rose 1.8% to 124.46 dollars per barrel.

The German Dax index dropped 0.9%, while the Cac 40 in Paris fell 1.1%.

“HSBC and Standard Chartered are also higher after a decent session from their Hong Kong listed shares, after a report from KPMG which said that Hong Kong banks are likely to see their revenues rise in 2022, due to improved interest margins,” Mr Hewson said.

“This is particularly good news for HSBC which has very thin margins.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was trading down 0.2% and the Dow Jones had fallen 0.4% as markets were closing in London.

Sterling had risen against its two major rivals. A pound could buy 1.2024 dollars, up 0.18%, or 1.1536 euros, a rise of 0.07%.

In company news, shares in Go-Ahead jumped nearly 17% after the business agreed to be bought by a consortium of firms.

The transport company recommended that shareholders back the bid from Australia’s Kinetic Holdings and Spanish investor Globalvia.

Staying in transport, bus and train operator FirstGroup, which last week rejected a bid of its own, reported a £6 million rise in operating profit to £226.8 million.

Shares in the company rose 1.4% after the news.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 20.2p to 599.6p; HSBC, up 17.5p to 520.4p; Barratt Developments, up 11.5p to 487.2p; Harbour Energy, up 8.2p to 363.4p; and Taylor Wimpey, up 2.55p to 124.7p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 95.4p to 784.6p; Kingfisher, down 10.8p to 234.8p; Rentokil, down 20.0p to 452.4p; Ashtead, down 153.0p to 3,651p; and SSE, down 67.0p to 1,641.5p.

