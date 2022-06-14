Tribunal backs competition watchdog over Facebook’s Giphy takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tribunal backs competition watchdog over Facebook’s Giphy takeover

By Press Association
June 14, 2022, 6:15 pm
Meta bought Giphy in 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A tribunal in London has decided against Facebook owner Meta as it challenged a ruling by the competition watchdog to block its purchase of Giphy.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal unanimously dismissed all but one of Meta’s seven challenges to the decision.

It said that there was “no hesitation” that the Competition and Markets Authority was entitled to take the decision it elected.

Facebook demonstration
Meta, owners of Facebook, bought the image company Giphy in 2020, but the CMA ordered it to sell the business in November 2021. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The tribunal said it was not up to it to figure out whether the CMA had “got it right” but whether its decision was lawful or not.

“In this regard, we have no hesitation in concluding that the decision made by the CMA was one that it was entitled to make,” it said.

CMA boss Andrea Coscelli: “We welcome this resounding endorsement by the Competition Appeal Tribunal of the CMA’s approach to reviewing mergers that may harm innovation.

“Innovation is a vital part of the competitive process, particularly in digital markets.

“We also welcome the tribunal’s endorsement of the ‘care and careful consideration’ given to this issue by the independent inquiry group in this case.”

“This judgment helps reinforce our ability to protect competition and innovation in digital markets.”

 

But Meta had a different take: “Today’s ruling found that the CMA’s approach to its investigation was ‘difficult to defend’ and ‘undermines the entirety of the decision.’

“We look forward to understanding how these serious process flaws will be addressed.

“We firmly believe our investment would enhance Giphy’s product for the millions of people, businesses and partners who use it.”

The tribunal found with Meta on part of one of the seven challenges it brought.

It said that the CMA had failed to properly share some information with the company. The authority is allowed to redact information from its decision on confidentiality, but it is not allowed to only publish a partial decision.

The tribunal will decide what to do to remedy this at a later point.

The business bought image company Giphy in 2020, but the CMA ordered it to sell the business in November last year.

The watchdog found that the merger might deny other social media platforms access to Giphy’s images.

It ordered Meta to sell the company, claiming that the decision would protect “millions” of social media users.

