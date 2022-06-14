Equity release ‘finances £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Equity release ‘finances £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK’

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:02 am
Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis.

Total retirement spending funded by equity release could top £4 billion this year and £5 billion in 2025, according to modelling by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), as homeowners increasingly look to property wealth to support their retirement.

Equity release products allow older people to access the equity, or cash, tied up in their home.

In 2021, equity release funded an estimated £3 billion worth of retirement domestic spending, according to Legal & General and Cebr’s the Equity Economy report.

About £330 million of new equity released in 2021 is estimated to have left the UK economy in the form of overseas holiday spending.

Equity release spending by retirees is often used for occasional big purchases such as home improvements including to improve energy efficiency, furniture or a new car, the report found.

Other uses include medical expenses, maintaining living standards in retirement, holidays and paying off debts.

Craig Brown, CEO, Legal & General home finance, said: “The impact of the equity release market is more significant than just the spending power it gives to customers, it also makes a positive contribution to the UK economy.”

Equity release may reduce the amount of inheritance people have to leave behind when they die and potentially affect their benefit entitlements, and so it needs careful consideration. There may be options to ringfence some of the value of a home as an inheritance.

There may be other alternative options such as downsizing or using savings. Taking independent financial advice can help people to weigh up their options.

