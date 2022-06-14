People back green investment despite soaring bills, Co-op Bank finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People back green investment despite soaring bills, Co-op Bank finds

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:02 am
The business has launched a new ethical policy (Yui Mok/PA)
People earning between £20,000 and £25,000 are more likely than average to support investment in green energy even if it adds to the cost of household bills, a new survey has suggested.

The Co-operative Bank found that 63% of those in the earnings bracket think that it is still important to tackle climate change through such measures, even in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

Researchers commissioned by the bank found that overall 59% of the 2,000 people they surveyed want more green investment.

Participants were asked: “Considering the rising cost of energy, do you feel that it is still important to invest in green energy solutions to tackle climate change even if that adds to the cost of household energy bills?”

Among those earning more than £100,000 a year, only 58% agreed, but the lowest categories were among those earning less than £15,000, where fewer than half supported such investment.

The highest agreement was among those earning £80,000 to £100,000. Eight in 10 of these people agreed with the statement.

Climate change was the most urgent social and environmental issue for consumers in the UK, ahead of poverty and food insecurity. In total 61% said that addressing climate change is one of the most important issues facing the country.

The support for that statement increased to 68% when counting only those aged between 18 and 34.

The survey was carried out by Opinium by sampling 2,000 adults across the UK between May 20 and May 24.

It comes months after the bank asked its own customers what they want from a company.

The opinions of around 50,000 people who bank with Co-op were used to help shape a new ethical policy, which launched on Wednesday.

“It is clear that climate change is a major concern for UK consumers and a concern that we share with our customers,” said chief executive Nick Slape.

“Tackling climate change has been a priority for the bank over the last three decades since our customers told us through our values and ethics poll that the environment matters to them.”

It is the sixth time that customers have been asked for their opinions since the first survey in 1992.

But it has not always been plain sailing for the bank. In 2013 it was forced to abandon its proposed purchase of TSB from Lloyds after finding a £1.5 billion hole in its accounts.

Former chairman Paul Flowers was also dubbed the “Crystal Methodist” by the press because of his drug use and role as a Methodist minister.

