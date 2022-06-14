BT workers to vote on strikes in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BT workers to vote on strikes in dispute over pay

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:03 am
BT workers are to start voting on whether to strike in a dispute over pay (BT/PA)
BT workers start voting on Thursday on whether to strike in a dispute over pay.

Ballot papers have been sent out to members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), with the result expected before the end of the month.

The union said a national strike would be the first since the company was privatised in the mid-1980s.

The CWU has accused BT of attempting to impose an “incredibly low” flat rate pay rise.

BT said it had awarded a £1,500 consolidated pay increase to 58,000 employees, effective from April, including engineers, contact centre and retail staff.

The company said this represented an increase of up to 8% for some workers and more than 3% for the highest paid frontline workers.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “Today has seen the beginning of a fight for pay dignity.

“As ballots begin dropping through the doors of CWU members, thousands will be thinking of the soaring cost of living, and the insulting treatment they’ve received at the hands of employers.

“While BT Group created even better profits than was expected, many workers who made that profit rely on food banks and don’t know how they will pay their bills.

“The people at the top of BT should be thinking about that as they count their money.

“These key worker heroes are more than owed a proper pay increase – and if they aren’t going to be given it, they’re not afraid to fight for what they deserve.”

CWU general secretary Dave Ward added: “During the pandemic, this set of workers went above and beyond to keep our country going.

“Now, as inflation soars and the bills spiral out of control, the people who generated unexpected profits for BT Group are being hung out to dry.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “We awarded the highest pay rise we could for team members and frontline colleagues across BT Group. It’s our highest salary increase in more than 20 years.

“So it’s disappointing that the CWU has decided to ballot for industrial action without consulting its members on the outcome of our negotiations. If a strike takes place, nobody wins.”

BT said for a typical field engineer, the pay rise represents around a 5% increase and 7% for contact centre staff.

